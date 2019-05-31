People evacuated after backhoe hits gas line in Biola causing leak

BREAKING: Two streets have been evacuated in Biola after a backhoe struck a natural gas line. PG&E crews just arrived to cap the leak. The community center and elementary school have been told to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/LEuTQk4Rk7 — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 31, 2019

Firefighters say the gasp leak call came out at 8:59am. About 18 homes have been evacuated on C and D Streets near Seventh Street. At this point, the gas is still leaking. pic.twitter.com/hSK5ZlCeOa — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 31, 2019

The backhoe was working on C Street when the line was hit. Firefighters say this is a distribution line that goes into the street. The sound can be heard from down the street. The air has been monitored and a breeze is helping to dissipate the fumes, lessen threat. pic.twitter.com/BEhVnzCVh7 — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 31, 2019

PG&E crews capped a gas leak Friday morning after a backhoe struck a gas line in Biola.It happened just before 9 a.m. near Shaw and Seventh.In total, about 18 homes have been evacuated on C and D Street near Seventh Street.Firefighters say a backhoe was working on C Street when it hit the line. They say it's a distribution line that goes into the street.According to our reporter on the scene, the sound of the gas escaping from the line can be heard from down the street.Firefighters say the community center and elementary school were told to shelter in place as crews worked to cap the leak.