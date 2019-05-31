People evacuated after backhoe hits gas line in Biola causing leak

Firefighters are evacuating residents after a backhoe hit a gas line in Biola.

PG&E crews capped a gas leak Friday morning after a backhoe struck a gas line in Biola.


It happened just before 9 a.m. near Shaw and Seventh.

In total, about 18 homes have been evacuated on C and D Street near Seventh Street.

Firefighters say a backhoe was working on C Street when it hit the line. They say it's a distribution line that goes into the street.



According to our reporter on the scene, the sound of the gas escaping from the line can be heard from down the street.



Firefighters say the community center and elementary school were told to shelter in place as crews worked to cap the leak.
