Northeast Fresno church dedicated to serving community members

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Leaders at Peoples Church in Northeast Fresno asked themselves some critical questions when the pandemic began.

"What do we do to communicate with our faith family, what do we do to serve our faith family, and what do we do to serve our community and get our faith family involved in that," says Brad Liebe, Executive Pastor & COO.

Staff members answered by springing into action to provide even more meals for those in need.

"So we had been serving every single night in like five different locations and we brought it back here once we opened up our doors," says Karissa Liebe, Discipleship & Outreach Pastor.

Brad Liebe says they've served between 800,000 and 1 million hot meals and are still going strong.



In February, they began opening the doors of the Peoples Church Care Center every Tuesday morning to provide free food and clothes through a shopping experience.

"Moms and dads get to choose what they want to eat, and we give back that responsibility and dignity that they get to choose what they want," Karissa said.

They recently expanded their outreach by getting a custom-made, "I love my city trailer," which will be used for more than just clothing and food donations.

"We have beauticians and barbers that can come out and do free haircuts for kids," says Tim Moore, Associate Outreach Pastor. "Whatever it may be, we want to take this trailer out as frequently as possibly out into the community where it's needed most."

Brad says they're putting this trailer to use for the first time on Saturday and expect to have more trailers in the future as they continue serving the community.

"Fresno and the greater Fresno was a great community a year and a half ago, and I think we are a better community today," he said.

If you are in need and would like to visit the clothing closet or food pantry, they open every Tuesday at 9 am.
