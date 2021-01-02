Society

Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While many are closing the door on a turbulent 2020, faith leaders are faced with difficult decisions as the pandemic continues to prompt change in the new year.

Peoples Church will start 2021 virtually - a decision church leaders did not take lightly.

Executive Pastor and C.O.O. Brad Liebe says moving services exclusively online, for the month of January, comes after three support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

He says, "they're doing well were doing all of the contact tracing and all that we can to assist them and their families as well."

Pastor Brad says in a time when many are leaning on their faith for support during a difficult end to the year, he wants to make sure the staff, congregation and surrounding community are safe.

He adds, "part of shepherding is moving people where they need to be and moving the herd or the sheep where they need to be, and part of it is protecting."

Last week, the church opted to host an outside gathering for Christmas Eve with tables set up for parishioners to receive communion and hear the Christmas message.

Pastor Brad says he hopes parishioners will find a similar connection with their daily scripture and weekly ministry online.

"We've had a full video and filming department, so a lot of our ministries through the course of the last 10 months have already adapted to having a significant online presence," said Liebe. "Our goal will be to honor God and represent him well in our community. We've worked hard to do that and we feel like this is an extension of that.

Peoples Church's online schedule is Saturday at 6 pm, Sunday at 9 am and 11 am. Peoples Church en Español is Sunday at 11 am.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.
