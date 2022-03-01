Pepe Aguilar "Jaripeo sin Fronteras" tour coming to Save Mart Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The legendary Aguilar family will continue to stun fans with their unique shows in 2022.The iconic four-time Grammy and five-time Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Pepe Aguilar announceded 22 new tour dates.Joining Aguilar will be his Mariachi "El Zacatecano," his brother Antonio Aguilar, his daughter Angela Aguilar, and his son Leonardo Aguilar.The massive production consisting of more than 150 people, including 40 stage musicians, combines captivating music sets with bull-riding displays and rodeo events, such as horse riding and equestrian acrobatic performances.The "Jaripeo sin Fronteras" tour will make a Fresno stop at the Save Mart Center on September 4, 2022.Tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday, March 1 at 12 p.m. and will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.