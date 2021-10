FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grammy-award-winning singer and producer Pepe Aguilar will perform at the Save Mart Center this September.Aguilar will bring his Jaripeo Sin Fronteras USA tour to Fresno on Sunday, September 19, at 8:00 pm.Aguilar's family will join him on stage, including Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and Antonio Aguilar.There will also be special rodeo acts during the performance and a few surprise guests.Tickets for his Fresno concert go on sale online Friday, May 7, at 12:00 pm on ticketmaster.com . You may only purchase tickets online.