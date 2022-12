The live show features all of Peppa's friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The live show "Peppa Pig's Adventure" will be at the Save Mart Center this Friday.

Doors open at 5 pm and the show starts at 6 pm.

The live show features all of Peppa's friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

There will be dancing, games and plenty of surprises during the live show.

Tickets are still available -- they start at about $30.