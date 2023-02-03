Josh Allen headlines day one of Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The first day of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tournament laden with professional and celebrity golfers, saw nearly perfect conditions. Among the celebrities: Firebaugh native and Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

Spread across Spyglass Hill Golf Course were fans wearing Allen jerseys, hoping for a glimpse of one of the NFL's biggest stars. In his group - Buchanan grad and PGA tour pro, Kevin Chappell.

"For me, this is as close as the PGA tour gets to Fresno, and to get to see some friendly faces and hear local high schools yelled at me - it's exciting and different for me," Chappell said.

Chappell's celebrity partner was country singer Eric Church. Allen's was PGA pro Keith Mitchell who shot 67 to sit in a tie for eighth place. "Read some putts for him (Allen), Kevin Chappell, Eric Church," Mitchell said. "It's a really fun group and to be able to play in a tournament and have that much fun is pretty rare."

Allen wasn't the only NFL quarterback at Spyglass. Green Bay Packer QB Aaron Rodgers played alongside Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker.

Meanwhile, over at Pebble Beach Golf Course, a pairing with more Central Valley ties hit the green. Former Fresno State All-American Nick Watney teamed up with former Fresno Grizzly and San Francisco Giant great Buster Posey.

And for local Laker fans, Kobe Bryant's 1-2 punch from Spain made an appearance - Pau Gasol.

But none of these stars were bigger than the view and experience at one of golf's premier destinations.

"Hopefully, (we) stay dry, play some good golf and have a few laughs," Chappell said.

At the top of the pro-am leaderboard is Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon, who joined Will Gordon to shoot a 12 under.

Allen may not have played as well as he would've liked, but he was certainly entertaining all afternoon. He and Mitchell sit at -8 currently tied for 10th.

His group will play Monterey Peninsula Friday before heading to Pebble Beach on Saturday.