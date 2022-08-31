Gov. Newsom blocks parole for woman convicted of murder in Fresno DUI crash

Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked parole for a woman convicted of murder in a deadly DUI crash in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked parole for a woman convicted of murder in a deadly DUI crash in northeast Fresno.

The governor's reversal comes at the urging of the Fresno County District Attorney's Office and the family of the late Frank Winslow.

Police say, in 2011, Perla Vazquez was driving drunk on Highway 168 at Shaw Avenue when she ran Winslow's jeep off the road, killing him.

Vazquez had a blood alcohol content of .13, and it was her fifth known DUI incident.

In March, the parole board ruled in favor of granting the release of Vazquez.

The Governor had 150 days to reverse her pending parole.