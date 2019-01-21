SHOOTING

Person fires several gunshots into Central Fresno apartment complex striking man watching TV

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers say the victim, his wife and child were watching a movie in their apartment when their home was hit by the gunfire.

Police are looking for the person who fired several gunshots into a Central Fresno apartment complex hitting a man inside while he watched television.

Shotspotter technology detected the gunfire just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Orchard near Washington.

Officers say the victim, his wife and child were watching a movie in their apartment when their home was hit by the gunfire.

One of the shots went through the apartment and struck the victim in the shoulder.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police say several shell casings were found on the street and at the complex.

Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward.

So far, police do not have a description of the vehicle or shooter.

It's not yet known if the shooting is gang related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingshootingfresno police departmentcrimeFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Fresno police search for suspect that opened fire at vehicle with two unintended targets
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
Police: 2 killed over IHOP order in Alabama
More shooting
Top Stories
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
Furloughed workers concerned for finances with no end in sight for shutdown
Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
Third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con comes to Fresno
Family, friends honor U.S. airman killed in military exercise in Ukraine
Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl LIII
Show More
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
105th Clovis Rodeo to feature Russel Dickerson, Aaron Watson. Here's how to get tickets
Deputies shoot man after he kills 4, including baby daughter
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
More News