Person fires several gunshots into Central Fresno apartment complex striking man watching TV

Police are looking for the person who fired several gunshots into a Central Fresno apartment complex hitting a man inside while he watched television.
Shotspotter technology detected the gunfire just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Orchard near Washington.
Officers say the victim, his wife and child were watching a movie in their apartment when their home was hit by the gunfire.
One of the shots went through the apartment and struck the victim in the shoulder.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Police say several shell casings were found on the street and at the complex.
Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward.
So far, police do not have a description of the vehicle or shooter.
It's not yet known if the shooting is gang related.
