Person fires several gunshots into Central Fresno apartment complex striking man watching TV

Police are looking for the person who fired several gunshots into a Central Fresno apartment complex hitting a man inside while he watched television.Shotspotter technology detected the gunfire just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Orchard near Washington.Officers say the victim, his wife and child were watching a movie in their apartment when their home was hit by the gunfire.One of the shots went through the apartment and struck the victim in the shoulder.He was rushed to a nearby hospital.Police say several shell casings were found on the street and at the complex.Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward.So far, police do not have a description of the vehicle or shooter.It's not yet known if the shooting is gang related.