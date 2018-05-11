CRIME

Fresno Police investigating after person found dead in Central Fresno canal

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officials tell Action News that they got a call around 5 pm Friday that a person was in a canal. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in a Central Fresno canal. Families returning home Friday afternoon near Shields and Maroa saw a circle of fire and rescue vehicles in front of their homes.

It's a scene they've seen before, "I thought, 'I bet somebody fell in.' I've lived here 27 years, and unfortunately, this is not the first time somebody's been in the canal," said Julie Casillas

Police arrived after getting a call from a man picking recyclables in the area. He told detectives he made an interesting discovery in the water.

"Pulled up an object he first thought was a mannequin hand. He later determined it was human, so he called us," said Lt. Jennifer Horsford with Fresno Police.

Officers say because the body was so far submerged underwater, they couldn't tell the gender or age of the victim. Firefighters then had to begin a slow and methodical process of removing the body.

"It is moving fast and that water when it bumps up against something like a bridge, that bridge effectively becomes a strainer," said Battalion Chief Brian Price.

Police don't know how the victim died and are only calling it a suspicious death. They have taken photos and other evidence to determine if the case is more than an accidental drowning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodyfresno police departmentFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News