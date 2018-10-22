Person hit and killed by car in Dos Palos

An investigation is underway in the North Valley after a person was hit and killed by a car.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday just East of Dos Palos on Bryant and Valeria.
It's not yet known what led to the crash but it was reported at the same time as a crash between a motorcycle and an animal in the same area.
The person that was hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver did stop and is cooperating in the investigation.
