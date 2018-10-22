Person hit and killed by car in Dos Palos

An investigation is underway in the North Valley after a person was hit and killed by a car.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday just East of Dos Palos on Bryant and Valeria.It's not yet known what led to the crash but it was reported at the same time as a crash between a motorcycle and an animal in the same area.The person that was hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver did stop and is cooperating in the investigation.