Person hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Tulare County

Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Tulare County.It happened just after midnight on Wednesday on Highway 99 near Avenue 72 just a few miles south of Pixley.Traffic was diverted for several hours as officers investigated the scene.Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.It's not yet known why the pedestrian was in the roadway.This is now the second person to be hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 99 this week.On Sunday night, a man was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus just south of Earlimart.