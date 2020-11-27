Person hit by car in east central Fresno may have broken legs, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in East Central Fresno after a car hit a person who was sitting on the curb.

Police arrived to the scene on White and Jackson Avenues around 9:30 Thursday night.

Detectives believe the driver may have suffered a stroke behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and run over the person's legs.

Police say the victim is in the hospital and may have severely broken both legs.

After hitting the person, the car crashed into a couple of parked cars, and then into a wall surrounding a pump station.

The driver is also being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.
