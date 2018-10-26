Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by car in Northeast Fresno

The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 70's is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Northeast Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 70's is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Northeast Fresno.

Police say it happened near First and Bullard around 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

Officers say the man stepped out into the roadway for an unknown reason and was hit by an SUV. The driver and witnesses stayed at the scene until police arrived.

A portion of the roadway is closed as police investigate.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
Kingsburg High honors Japanese American graduates before football game
Second murder trial underway for suspect in Kerman farmer's death
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing another man with a sword
Health Watch: Seven-Minute MRI
How Central Valley businesses can receive state funds for employee training
Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Show More
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Girl Scouts' personal information affected by recent data breach
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Former Fresno Fuego player fighting for his life after suffering brain aneurysm
More News