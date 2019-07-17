Person injured after car catches fire at northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a car fire at a northwest Fresno gas station Tuesday afternoon.The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. at the 76 station on the corner of Blackstone and Gettysburg.Fire officials say one vehicle caught fire and it quickly spread to one of the gas pumps.Fresno Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, stopping it from spreading to other pumps.The person who was in the vehicle suffered burn injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time.