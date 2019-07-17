car fire

Person injured after car catches fire at northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a car fire at a northwest Fresno gas station Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. at the 76 station on the corner of Blackstone and Gettysburg.

Fire officials say one vehicle caught fire and it quickly spread to one of the gas pumps.

Fresno Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, stopping it from spreading to other pumps.

The person who was in the vehicle suffered burn injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestfiregas stationcar fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR FIRE
Car erupts into flames after crashing into embankment
Paramedic and EMT save man from burning car
Tulare County deputies investigating body found in burning car
Caught on camera: Police, bystanders save man trapped in burning car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News