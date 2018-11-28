FATAL CRASH

Person killed after car crashes into large power pole near Dinuba

One person is dead after their car crashed into a large power pole and burst into flames near Dinuba, California Highway Patrol says.

The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near Porter and East Floral Avenue.

The CHP says the car blew through a stop sign, drove straight into the pole and caught fire.

Officers say the wreck was so bad, they thought there were two bodies in the car.

CHP believes that speed and weather played a factor in the deadly crash.

It says the car was registered out of Parlier.

There are no reports of any power outages in that area.
