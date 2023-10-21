Person hit and killed by pickup truck in Southeast Fresno

A person is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night on Kings Canyon Road in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in southeast Fresno.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday on Kings Canyon Road near Burgan Avenue.

Fresno police say the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on Kings Canyon when they hit a person crossing the street.

First responders provided first aid to the person however, the person died at the scene due to their injuries.

Officers say they are investigating what caused the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.