Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in SoCal

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES -- A person of interest has been detained after surveillance video showed a man assaulting a realtor at an open house in Encino Sunday.

Los Angeles police said the person was detained around 11 p.m. Tuesday. No details were immediately provided as to how officers came upon detaining the man.

The person is a potential suspect but has not been booked on any charges at this time.

Surveillance video from the attack at the open house shows a man violently pushing the realtor to the ground and then standing over her as she screams. The woman in the video said she was groped by the man.

The woman remembered seeing the suspect a week before at another open house.

Several times during the confrontation, the man looked at a home security camera, which captured an image of his face.

The woman said the man appeared to become frustrated by her refusal to take him inside, and moments after shaking her hand, the man suddenly lurched forward and shoved the woman to the ground as she screamed.

The woman fell, hurting her back and suffering severe abrasions.

The man quickly took off on foot after the attack.

Los Angeles police have asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyassaultattackreal estatesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
One person is dead after three-car crash north of Sanger: CHP
Vape pen charger explosion causes thousands in damage to woman's home
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle
Fresno gang members caused fights during prison peacemaking program
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Show More
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
More TOP STORIES News