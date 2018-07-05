U.S. & WORLD

'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ABC7.com staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of XXXTentacion, a rising rap star who was killed last month.

Authorities are looking for Robert Allen, 22-years-old, who is also wanted on a felony warrant.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed last month outside a Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealership.

Detectives say an SUV blocked his luxury sports car and two masked men confronted the 20-year-old rapper during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

Dedrick Williams, 22-years-old, was arrested days after Onfroy's death in connection to the murder.

He faces murder charges but has not yet entered a plea.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapperhip-hoprap musicentertainmentmurdercelebrity deathsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News