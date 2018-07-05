'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder

Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of XXXTentacion, a rising rap star who was killed last month.Authorities are looking for Robert Allen, 22-years-old, who is also wanted on a felony warrant.XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed last month outside a Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealership.Detectives say an SUV blocked his luxury sports car and two masked men confronted the 20-year-old rapper during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.Dedrick Williams, 22-years-old, was arrested days after Onfroy's death in connection to the murder.He faces murder charges but has not yet entered a plea.