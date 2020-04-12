Person pulled out of car with major injuries in Fresno County accident

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CHP is reporting a major-injury traffic accident in Fresno County.A vehicle reportedly flipped over and hit a power pole at Jensen and Dockery just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.Emergency response crews pulled at least one person out of that vehicle and took them to CRMC with what are being described as major injuries.PG&E teams were called out to repair damage to the pole.CHP hasn't said how many people were inside that involved vehicle.