Person pulled out of car with major injuries in Fresno County accident

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CHP is reporting a major-injury traffic accident in Fresno County.

A vehicle reportedly flipped over and hit a power pole at Jensen and Dockery just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Emergency response crews pulled at least one person out of that vehicle and took them to CRMC with what are being described as major injuries.

PG&E teams were called out to repair damage to the pole.

CHP hasn't said how many people were inside that involved vehicle.
