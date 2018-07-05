FRESNO

Person shot multiple times at house party in Southwest Fresno

A shooting victim is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place at a house party at Mono and C Street in Downtown Fresno (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A shooting victim is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place at a house party at Mono and C Street in Southwest Fresno.

Police say around 12:30 Thursday morning, a man standing in a driveway was approached by another man who opened fire several times. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Lt. Michael Landon of the Fresno Police Department said, "There was a small gathering at the home, most likely celebrating the 4th of July, the victim was standing in the driveway when the suspect appears, came on foot, walked up and then fired a gun at the victim."

Police are still looking for the suspect. They have spoken to witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call Fresno Police.
