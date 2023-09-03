1 hospitalized following stabbing in Southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after being stabbed in Southwest Fresno on Saturday.

Multiple police vehicles were seen outside Kearney Boulevard and Fresno Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers say a victim was stabbed with a screwdriver in the upper body and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect then went inside an apartment and refused to leave. Police then began negotiation efforts to resolve the incident peacefully.

It is unclear if the scene is still active or if the suspect has been arrested.

Officers say both the suspect and the victim are unhoused.