1 hospitalized following stabbing in Southwest Fresno, police say

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Sunday, September 3, 2023 2:33AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after being stabbed in Southwest Fresno on Saturday.

Multiple police vehicles were seen outside Kearney Boulevard and Fresno Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers say a victim was stabbed with a screwdriver in the upper body and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect then went inside an apartment and refused to leave. Police then began negotiation efforts to resolve the incident peacefully.

It is unclear if the scene is still active or if the suspect has been arrested.

Officers say both the suspect and the victim are unhoused.

Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
