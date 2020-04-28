Mayor: Fresno pet groomers can now reopen as essential businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said on Tuesday that pet groomers can now operate as essential businesses during the shelter-in-place order.Brand said the decision was made during the Mayor's recovery committee meeting on Monday.Pet groomers will still be required to wear gloves, practice disinfecting protocols and social distancing."I'm thankful for the exceptional advice provided by the committee and input from the public during this challenging time. This announcement will be joined by others in the future, as we move forward in a deliberate and reasonable way to return to normal routines without jeopardizing the health of our residents," Brand said.The city's shelter-in-place is in effect through May 6.