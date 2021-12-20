Pets & Animals

Fresno teen's heartwarming story wins $1,000 for local cat rescue

The story of the bond between John, a Fresno teen with autism, and Katie, his cat, was picked from among thousands of entries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Petco celebrated a heartwarming pet adoption story by recognizing a local teen and a local pet adoption facility.

A Fresno teenager named John adopted a cat named Katie, and it was love at first sight.

In caring for Katie, John, who has autism, gained confidence in his abilities.

From more than 20,000 stories across the nation, only 100 stories won - one of them was John's story.

That story has earned the local animal rescue organization - The Cat House on the Kings - a $1,000 grant from Petco Love.

John says this opportunity is a chance to give back to the animal organization that brought them together.

"As a boy with autism, I sometimes feel like I am unable to do things like normal people can, like take care of people. But Katie has given me the confidence to take care of her," John said.

John will also receive BOBS from Skechers shoes and a Petco shopping spree to spoil their beloved pet.

