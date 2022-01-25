joe biden

Biden hot mic: President caught swearing at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy

By JOSH BOAK
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden Fox News: President caught swearing at reporter

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House on Monday for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted questions after Biden's remarks.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president's public approval. Doocy's network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out, "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

Biden responded with sarcasm, "It's a great asset - more inflation." Then he shook his head and added, "What a stupid son of a (expletive)."

RELATED: 'What a moron': Fauci, GOP lawmakers get testy during Senate hearing on COVID pandemic

The president's comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him. Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking, "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true."

Doocy told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Biden called him later to the clear the air. Doocy said Biden told him, "It's nothing personal, pal."

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm, "You always ask me the nicest questions."

"I have a whole binder full," the reporter answered.

"I know you do," Biden said. "None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.fox newsjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party
What to know about tensions between Russia, Ukraine
Kamala Harris announces $600M in wildfire money during SoCal visit
TOP STORIES
Clovis police seeing increase in mail theft as tax season begins
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
Man shot in Visalia dies at hospital, police investigating as homicide
Operation started by Tulare Co. deputies discovers drug trafficking
UCSF Fresno pauses monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
TX Mom shares story of son's 'scary' battle with COVID complications
Show More
Armed suspects caught on camera robbing Fresno County store
2 hospitalized after crash on Highway 41 in central Fresno, CHP says
New bill would require COVID-19 vaccine for all CA kids K-12
Building a self-defense case in Tower District double murder case
Deputies: Wallets, cell phones stolen from fieldworkers in Tulare Co.
More TOP STORIES News