cute animals

Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have an adorable sleepover

CINCINNATI -- Fur-ever friends! A cheetah cub and a dog enjoyed a sleepover at Cincinnati Zoo.

Video from the zoo shows the unlikely best pals, rescue dog Remus and baby cheetah Kris, cuddling up together during their "BFF sleepover."

RELATED:Cheetah cub and rescue pup become best friends

The animals were brought together as part of a program run by the zoo, which pairs dogs with solo cheetahs for companionship. They say sometimes cheetahs aren't born into large litters, so those who are on their own would spend time with rescue dogs.

See more stories about cute animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoowild animalscatsanimal newspetscute animalsdoganimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Adorable lion cub tumbles around his den
CUTE ANIMALS
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay
Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Show More
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
More TOP STORIES News