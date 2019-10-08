shark attack

19-foot shark bit the kayak of two men near Catalina Island

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men kayaking off Catalina Island had a frightening encounter with a shark.

They were in the water about two miles east of the island when they noticed a 19-foot shark biting the back of their nine-foot-long kayak.

RELATED: Deer jumps through window of New York hair salon: VIDEO

Both say they froze in fear as the shark gripped the kayak with its teeth.

The two began to breathe again as the shark let go only leaving puncture marks and two large teeth behind.

Despite this close encounter, both men continued with their plan to scuba dive later that night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegosharksshark attack
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
16-year-old narrowly escapes shark attack
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to shut off power in parts of Mariposa Co. due to fire risk
Convicted Chowchilla school bus kidnapper denied parole
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 1,200 acres burned, 10 percent contained
After 25 years in prison, Valley man working to help inmates succeed
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
Original Mouseketeer, Karen Pendleton, dies at 73 in Fresno
Show More
STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says
ABC30 viewer tips lead to conviction in bizarre robbery
Police arrest teen accused of hitting student riding scooter, driving away from scene
Gov. Newsom set to sign law capping rent increases
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of assault weapons
More TOP STORIES News