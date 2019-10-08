19-foot shark bit the kayak of two men near Catalina Island

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men kayaking off Catalina Island had a frightening encounter with a shark.They were in the water about two miles east of the island when they noticed a 19-foot shark biting the back of their nine-foot-long kayak.Both say they froze in fear as the shark gripped the kayak with its teeth.The two began to breathe again as the shark let go only leaving puncture marks and two large teeth behind.Despite this close encounter, both men continued with their plan to scuba dive later that night.