2-legged dog 'Lieutenant Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny tryouts

"No bunny knows Easter better than Cadbury" and a two-legged coonhound named Lieutenant Dan hopes to be the 2020 face of that famous mammal!

Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets, not just bunnies, and now they are down to 10 finalists for their commercial tryouts.

The New Richmond, Ohio coonhound is named after the character in Forrest Gump who lost his legs in combat, reported CNN.

His owner says Lieutenant Dan was born a little different, but he still lives life to the fullest.

Interestingly, none of the finalists are actual rabbits. Besides Lieutenant Dan, there's a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck and two cats.

The popular Easter candy brand started the promotion 30 years ago with a commercial about a clucking bunny.

Fans have the chance to vote on Cadbury's website. Other than being the star of a new TV commercial, the winner gets $5,000.
