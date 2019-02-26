COYOTES

73 dead coyotes found behind North Carolina subdivision

EMBED </>More Videos

73 dead coyotes found on North Carolina property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A large pile of dead coyotes was discovered behind a subdivision in Charlotte. A wildlife officer thinks they were brought from a different location after a hunt.

North Carolina wildlife enforcement officer Sampson Parker said Monday that 73 carcasses were piled in a heap on the ground next to a ditch which leads to a stream in Charlotte.

Two residents found them last Thursday on the site of an old wastewater treatment plant. The city bought the property and locked it up.

Mecklenburg County workers say there is no evidence the carcasses impacted the water.

Parker says an investigation shows someone brought the coyotes from a large hunt. He says the coyotes should have been taken to a landfill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyoteshuntinganimalCharlotteNC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COYOTES
Aggressive coyotes attacking people, terrorizing towns in New York state
Cat unscathed after dramatic coyote encounter
3-year-old girl mauled by coyote in Irvine
More coyotes
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog dies after being beaten in break-in, couple says
Escaped pig lured back home with Oreos
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help cat with head stuck in can
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
Bill would let CA drivers register vehicle every other year
Dog dies after being beaten in break-in, couple says
Top Catholic church leader convicted of sex abuse
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
High-speed chase on Highway 99 ends in deadly crash
Police encourage potential victims of Fresno priest to come forward
Crews investigating garage fire at Central Fresno apartment building
Show More
ICE issues immigration detainer on driver in deadly Selma DUI crash
Police search for main suspect in connection to homicide
Family says Nest camera taken over by hacker
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Meth problem puts Fresno in the national spotlight, again
More News