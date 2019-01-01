Pets & Animals

8 puppies left abandoned in trash can in parking lot of San Jacinto animal shelter

EMBED <>More Videos

Eight pit bull puppies who were abandoned at an animal shelter parking lot in San Jacinto will be going up for adoption.

Updated 25 minutes ago
SAN JACINTO, Calif. -- Eight pit bull puppies who were abandoned at an animal shelter parking lot in San Jacinto will be going up for adoption.

The Ramona Humane Society tweeted that a person or persons dumped a garbage can filled with the puppies in the parking lot. They sped off in a green truck.

It was unclear if the puppies belonged to the person or people who abandoned them, but the shelter chose to hold onto the puppies in case the owner came forward.

But if that doesn't happen, they will be up for adoption on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan jacintoriverside countydogsanimal rescueanimal newsdumpingpuppypet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated an hour ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
Updated an hour ago
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Updated 2 hours ago
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Updated an hour ago
Show More
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Police looking for SUV involved in West Central Fresno hit and run
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
Updated 3 hours ago
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Baby killed after driver crashes into shopping cart
More TOP STORIES News