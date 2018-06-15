PETS & ANIMALS

9-foot alligator in South Carolina drags big dead fish into the night

EMBED </>More Videos

Unsuspecting campers happened upon a 9-foot alligator trotting across the road with its next meal, a large fish. (Daniel Martin/Storyful)

MONCKS CORNER, SC --
Unsuspecting campers happened upon a huge alligator crossing the road with its next meal, a large fish.

Daniel Martin shot video of the alligator, which he estimated was up to nine feet long, during a recent trip to the Short Stay recreation area in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Marin said the alligator initially fled when he drove up but later returned to claim his meal.

Martin's footage, shot from inside his car, showed the gator creeping back up to the fish, which it had dropped in the middle of the roadway. After taking a few nibbles off the fish, the alligator grabbed the animal in its jaws and dragged it back into the water and off into the night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorwild animalsu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News