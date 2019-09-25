good news

After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen

MERRIAM, KS -- A Kansas shelter dog that captured hearts across the world has found a home fit for a queen.

Queen, a three-year-old terrier mix, spent more than 400 days at Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas. She was waiting to be adopted and got her wish Tuesday.

Tony Peluso said he loved Queen the moment he saw her. Believe it or not, Tony wasn't aware of the viral campaign to get her a home. The movement included animal advocate Scott Poore moving into Queen's kennel last week to raise awareness.

Poore lived in a 10-foot by 7-foot room with Queen and posted videos to social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspets blessingpetsgood news
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
NICU nurse adopting baby she helped deliver
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vape pen charger explosion leaves thousands in damage to woman's home
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle
Fresno gang members caused fights during prison peacemaking program
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
Show More
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
City council to vote on electric scooters as Fresno shared mobility program
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
More TOP STORIES News