Pets & Animals

Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged fur-ball is helping put travelers at ease.

Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.

Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says, "Pet Me".

RELATED: Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy-dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch Law and Order: SVU. "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newscatsanimalanimal newscute animalsanimalsfun stuffu.s. & worldtherapypassenger
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Merced County
From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor Valley veterans
Tulare father doesn't think son should be charged in football brawl
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Show More
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
More TOP STORIES News