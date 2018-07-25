PETS & ANIMALS

It's official: April the giraffe is pregnant again

EMBED </>More Videos

April, the giraffe mother who starred in a livestream while she was pregnant that attracted millions of viewers, is pregnant again, Animal Adventure Park confirmed. (Animal Adventure Park/Facebook)

The internet's favorite pregnant giraffe is expecting once again.

April the giraffe, who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant, is expecting once again, Animal Adventure Park confirmed on Wednesday.

She is expected to give birth around March 2019, the Associated Press reports.

The last time the viral mama was pregnant, millions watched her livestream from February through April. Over those seven weeks, April amassed 232 million views on the park's YouTube page, AP reports. The park continues to stream video of April and her family.



The baby from the original viral stream, Tajiri, was born in April 2017. His name is a Swahili word that means hope. Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park told ABC News amid pregnancy rumors in November that Tajiri is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.

"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph? Check out these fun facts about giraffes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffebaby animalszooanimal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News