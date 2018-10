A volunteer deputy's keen eye saved a dog in trouble in Arizona.The deputy had stopped to buy a beverage, when he came across a tractor trailer pulling out of a gas station parking lot with a dog leashed to the trailer bumper.The leashed dog was running hard to keep up with the truck as it started to leave the gas station.The tractor trailer was about to enter the interstate, when the deputy activated his lights and siren.The trucker stopped and was very grateful. He'd apparently forgotten to unleash his dog.No charges are being filed.