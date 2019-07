ORANGE, Calif. -- An investigation was underway Thursday after nearly 100 dogs were found living in reportedly deplorable conditions in a home in southern California.Orange County police were called to the home at around 2:20 p.m. The conditions of the dogs were not immediately available.The home is in a gated community, where Orange County Animal Care was seen taking dozens of dogs out of the residence.A citation was issued and the house was red tagged, authorities said.Additional information has not yet been released.