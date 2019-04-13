man killed

Authorities: Large, flightless bird kills its Florida owner

(AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

ALACHUA, Fla. -- A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea killed its Florida owner when it attacked him after he fell, authorities said Saturday.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun that a cassowary killed the man Friday on his property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws. The victim, whose name was not released, was apparently breeding the birds, state wildlife officials said.

"It looks like it was accidental. My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked," Deputy Chief Jeff Taylor told the newspaper.

Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (60 kilograms), with black body feathers and bright blue heads and necks.

The San Diego Zoo's website calls cassowaries the world's most dangerous bird with a four-inch (10-centimeter), dagger-like claw on each foot.

"The cassowary can slice open any predator or potential threat with a single swift kick. Powerful legs help the cassowary run up to 31 miles per hour (50 kph) through the dense forest underbrush," the website says.

Cassowaries are not raised for food in the U.S., but are sought after by collectors.

To get the mandatory permit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires cassowary owners to have "substantial experience" and meet specific cage requirements, spokeswoman Karen Parker told the newspaper.

Wildlife officials did not answer phone calls late Saturday and it could not be learned what happened to the bird.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawild animalsanimalman killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Strong wave breaks man's neck, kills him
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Woman shot ex-boyfriend after a fight at party, deputies say
Two men dead after argument during double date
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News