U.S. & WORLD

Baaaad boys: Pair of goats wandering subway tracks captured in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on an unusual goat sighting near 8th Avenue station in Brooklyn. (@NYCTSubway)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn --
Passersby got a glimpse of a strange sight in Brooklyn Monday morning, after a pair of goats roamed onto the N train subway tracks in Borough Park.

The animals were near the 8th Avenue subway station, first spotted around 11 a.m.

The MTA said the goats were safe, as they were roaming around a portion of the N train known as the Sea Beach Line, one of seven stations without service for the summer because of renovations. Still, they were very close to tracks currently in use.


N train service was delayed for approximately two hours coming south into Coney Island, and southbound N trains were temporarily rerouted on the D line from 36th Street to Coney Island Stillwell Avenue while the NYPD and animal control officers worked to safely retrieved the goats.

"We've seen cats and dogs but never goats," said Captain Jonathan Bobin, of Transit District 34. "This is a new one here...They were nervous and kept running from our personnel, but we were able to get them and take them off the tracks safely."

The goats were tranquilized by NYPD ESU officers and removed from the tracks.



"First thing we did was shut the power off on the live tracks here, so our personnel could operate safely, because obviously the goats would be running around back and forth on different surfaces," Bobin said. "They were running about 300 feet back and forth between the two stations. They were together at first then separated. They got one goat by the New Utrecht station and the other by Fort Hamilton."

There is no word on where the goats came from.

"There are a number of meat markets in the area, so the theory is they could have come from one of those places," Bobin said. "But as of now, nobody has stepped forward to claim the goats."

Animal Care Centers of NYC says the goats are being transferred to Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, in upstate New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsgoatsubwayu.s. & worldNew York
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News