Baby bear and mama keep a close eye on skiers at Mammoth Mountain

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. -- Skiers and snowboarders riding up the lift on Mammoth Mountain got an up-close look at a baby and mama bear on Thanksgiving.The two were perched in a tree overlooking the slopes.The baby bear is the more visible of the two, while the mama is hidden on the higher branches.Both bears hung out for a while enjoying the view after the first big snowfall of the season. They then scampered out of the tree and back into the woods.