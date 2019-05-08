Pets & Animals

Baby giraffe with leg abnormalities outfitted with therapeutic shoes at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE -- A baby giraffe with leg abnormalities is getting a little help taking its first steps, thanks to some custom-made therapeutic shoes.

When the giraffe was just 5 days old, zookeepers at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle discovered the little guy had some significant abnormalities to his rear legs.

So, specialists at the zoo teamed up and crafted the special shoes to help him out. The shoes are made of high density polyethylene and plywood with grooves for better adhesion to the foot and for better traction, according to the zoo's website.

The giraffe has a condition known as hyper-extended fetlocks.

"It is well documented in horses and has been reported to occur in giraffes," says Dr. Tim Storms, an associate veterinarian at the zoo.

The unnamed calf has to wear the shoes for several more months of continued treatment.

"At this stage, the new therapeutic shoes are on a trial basis but I'm hopeful that they will help him walk better. We'll continue refining and improving our approach to find a good balance between supporting his limbs and strengthening his tendons," Storms said.

The doctor added that zoo officials will keep the baby giraffe under close observation, and they will continue assessing the best course of action to help the animal walk and grow normally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtonzooanimal newsanimalstherapy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News