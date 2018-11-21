PETS & ANIMALS

Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo's 37-year-old ape on birth control has child

Eloise, a 37-year-old siamang at the San Diego Zoo, had been on birth control for years - but on Nov. 12, she gave birth to her seventh child. (San Diego Zoo/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO --
A new baby at the San Diego Zoo came as a real surprise.

Eloise, a 37-year-old siamang - that's a type of gibbon - had been on birth control for years. But on Nov. 12, she gave birth to her seventh child.

Eloise and her partner, 35-year-old Unkie, had their last child at the zoo in 2006.

The zoo says Eloise hadn't shown any signs of pregnancy and it's unclear why the birth control didn't work this time.

Still, animal care manager Jill Andrews tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that the zoo is overjoyed. Andrews says any birth involving an endangered species is a reason to celebrate.

Zoo officials haven't determined whether the baby is male or female yet. They want to leave mother and child alone for now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal newssan diego zoo
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Touching moment caught on video of cat reuniting with owner after Camp Fire
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
Dog rescued after Hurricane Florence helps Ohio police department, community
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman stabbed several times in Southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
One person dead after fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County
Man takes off during traffic stop, leads Fresno Police on chase
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Local growers frustrated over romaine lettuce recall
How you can stay safe from unhealthy air
Merced and Madera doctors say more children with severe symptoms are coming in
Show More
Porterville College basketball player threatened woman with weapon, then kidnapped and raped her: Police
Tarpey Village stabbing: Father describes victim's final moments
Hugs, smiles as tenants of apartment complex get heat after months
'We all basically got played': Neighbors of Visalia paralegal
WWll Vet laid to rest on 75th anniversary of his death
More News