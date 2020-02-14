Pets & Animals

Bald eagles dying from lead in North Carolina hunters' bullets, experts say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Bald eagles, a federally protected species, are falling victim to lead poisoning in eastern North Carolina.

Lou Browning, a representative for Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, said 70 to 80 percent of the eagles his group has treated had high levels of lead in their system.

"Birds die, and quite often they are exhibiting signs that are too bad," Browning said. "They've gone too far and they are euthanized."

RELATED: Bald eagle from Wilson dies from lead poisoning

Browning said some of the symptoms of lead poisoning in eagles include lethargy, weakness, dehydration, vision problems and lack of motor control.

In 2020, Browning said nine eagles have been found with lead poisoning in northeastern North Carolina. He said hunters in the area are to blame for the heavy metal showing up inside the birds' bodies.

WATCH : Bald eagle nest spotted in Raleigh's Shelley Lake Park
EMBED More News Videos

An bald eagle nest has been spotted at Shelley Lake Park and experts are warning people not to mess with it.



"They're getting most of the lead from scavenging deer carcasses and other carcasses that have been shot and left in the woods," Browning said.

Browning said if hunters switched from lead bullets to copper, that would help reduce the threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncbirdsleadbald eaglehuntingnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired into home land inches away from sleeping children, police say
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
'Make A Wish' makes 11-year-old Selma boy's dream come true
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial
Show More
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
How spicy is this Fresno restaurant's chicken? It may leave you in tears
More TOP STORIES News