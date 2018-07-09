PETS & ANIMALS

Beagle dies after pit bull attack outside of PetSmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Pit bull kills beagle outside Petsmart

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Michigan --
A PetSmart in Michigan became the scene of a deadly attack on Tuesday when a pit bull brutally attacked a beagle.

The pit bull reportedly escaped its owner's control and attacked the beagle.

"I think that's very scary. Extremely scary, because you don't expect that to happen randomly in a parking lot with your dog," pet owner Shelley Mayle said.

The beagle was rushed into the PetSmart for treatment, but the injuries were too severe to save him.

"Seeing their dog attacking this helpless little beagle. The pit bull's owner tried to step in and call off their dog, but the pit bull bit its owner's hand," Mayle said.

Witnesses say that this is just a harsh reminder to owners to always be aware of their surroundings.

"I know dogs that are unpredictable in certain situations. So, I think, maybe just having a better handle on your dog and knowing what you can and can't do," Mayle said.

Saginaw Township police wrote a citation for the pit bull's owner for violating the vicious dog ordinance.

Police say the pit bull seemed to have previous fighting injuries.

"Well it does show there was a previous incident. But we don't have any factual information to show if it was a wild animal that attacked the dog, or was it another dog that attacked the pit bull," Saginaw Township police chief Donald Pussehl said.

The pit bull was released back into its owner's care.

PetSmart issued a statement about the attack saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Gretta as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with her pet parents during this difficult time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackanimal attacku.s. & worldpit bull attackpit bullMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News