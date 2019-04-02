baby animals

Meet Hertha! Berlin zoo unveils name of latest polar bear cub

EMBED <>More Videos

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has unveiled the much-anticipated name of its new star attraction, a 4-month-old polar bear cub.

BERLIN -- It's Hertha.

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has unveiled the much-anticipated name of its new star attraction, a 4-month-old polar bear cub.

Hertha, born on Dec. 1, is named after the German capital's eponymous top league soccer club, which is sponsoring the animal.

The club's mascot - a brown bear - presented a ball with the cub's name at the zoo Tuesday. Then mother, Tonja, and daughter gamboled into the enclosure to the delight of the assembled photographers.

Hertha played ball for the cameras, literally, before accidentally kicking it into the deep end of the moat. In a display of motherly love, Tonja retrieved the ball.

Berlin's last celebrity polar bear, Knut, died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4. Several cubs born since failed to reach maturity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoopolar bearbaby animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BABY ANIMALS
Zoo euthanizes baby antelope born on Valentine's Day
VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother
Fresno Chaffee Zoo releases new photos of its baby rhino
Polar bear cub born at Berlin Zoo
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
Show More
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News