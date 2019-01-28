PETS & ANIMALS

Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony

EMBED </>More Videos

A bipartisan bill has been introduced to make animal cruelty a federal felony.

WASHINGTON DC --
A bipartisan bill has been introduced to make animal cruelty a federal felony.

Democrat Rep. Ted Deutch and Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan have brought forth the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.

"The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Buchanan wrote on Twitter.



The bill would make those convicted of "crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling" animals punishable by up to seven years in prison.

If passed, the bill would also close a loophole in a 2010 law that currently only punishes abuse seen in videos.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the bill was introduced in the past but was blocked by former Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltyanimal rescueanimal rightsanimal newsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Puppies rescued from Oakland fire
Woman's home visited by hundreds of hummingbirds everyday
Cuddling with hedgehogs can make you sick: CDC
Animal sanctuary Cat Haven loses beloved 8-year-old lion Titan
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Woman rescued after being stuck in elevator for entire weekend
NC man gets 100 plus years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Water main break causes flooding near Rio Vista Middle School
Fire damages home in Selma
Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends
Woman, child shot in Southeast Fresno home; investigation underway
Show More
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
'Brighter days come after the dark ones:' brother stands by paralyzed 13-year-old
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
More News