BEAR

Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe

EMBED </>More Videos

A black bear was caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe and an El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy was able to snap some photos. (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

By
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. --
Call it a close encounter of the bear-kind!

A Black Bear was caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe and an El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy was able to snap some photos.

He saw the bear walking outside his window in the Courthouse Plaza around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Alaskan brown bears battle it out to gain weight before winter

According to the department, he decided the plaza was no place for a bear and chased him off, but not before snapping a few photos.

There have been multiple bear break-ins in the Tahoe region over the past year.

Officials say they're often just searching for food - but it's always best to keep your distance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearcaught on cameraanimals in perilanimalsLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAR
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
Bear charges at family hiking in California
North Carolina family saved by dog after bear breaks into house
More bear
PETS & ANIMALS
French Bulldog throws tantrum over closed park and goes viral
Pit bull gets second chance as K-9 officer
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Early voting has begun in Fresno County
Show More
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
More News