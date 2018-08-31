PETS & ANIMALS

Young boy needs help finding pig, a 4-H animal missing from Sanger home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Carson Weaver, 13, is practicing for the swine showmanship and market competition at the Big Fresno Fair with his cousin's pig, because his pig Ashlee vanished from his home Tuesday.

"My sister comes in and she is like your pig is gone everyone is out there you need to come look," Weaver said.

Carson jumped out of bed to scour the neighborhood with his family -- looking for the roughly 150 pound pig; however, Ashlee was nowhere to be found.

"I got really sad and started crying," the 8th grader who is in 4-H said.

Loved ones used social media and sites like Craigslist trying to get the word out. His aunt Shae Hill broke down while talking about the heartache this has caused her nephew.

"It's been really hard," Hill said. "Just hard so you hate to see a child suffer and he worked hard and he used his own money to do this and to see this happen it's heartbreaking."

The family says they filed a report with the Fresno County Sherriff's Office. Both of Ashlee's ears are tagged with the identification number: 924.
