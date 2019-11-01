pet

Canine Distemper Virus found in dogs at Tulare County shelter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Animal Services is working with several medical programs to contain an outbreak of the Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) at its shelter.

According to animal services officials, CDV was found in dogs and a coyote that came into the shelter between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28. Several cases were discovered after the dogs were sent to partner rescues. Since then, 13 dogs at the shelter have tested positive for the virus.

CDV is a highly contagious disease that is most often spread through the bodily fluids of an infected animal. The virus is often fatal and if dogs do survive they are usually left with permanent damage to their nervous system.

"Several dogs with symptoms came to the shelter from the community, so we believe that the current disease is originating outside of the shelter in largely unvaccinated animal populations," notes Cassandra Heffington, TCAS Manager. "This means that dogs are potentially being exposed prior to being vaccinated at the shelter, coming into the shelter and showing symptoms while in the shelter, and passing the disease to other dogs in the shelter."

In response to the outbreak, TCAS has closed its dog kennels to the public and has halted the adoption of dogs from the shelter. It has also suspended acceptance of owner-surrendered dogs and is limiting its intake of stray dogs.

TCAS worked with UC Davis, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the San Francisco SPCA to address the issue.

It would like to remind pet owners that vaccination is crucial in preventing canine distemper. The vaccination for CDV is very effective and requires four to 48 hours for the dog to begin to see full immunity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstulare countydogspet healthpetveterinariandog
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET
Pet of the Week
Uber launches feature to travel with pets
Pax The Goat: Edgewater's First Pet Mayor
Germ safety at fairs, farms and petting zoos: Consumer Reports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire in Ventura County
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
How Valley officials are keeping kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween
Meet Banshee, the Merced County K-9 who found a missing teen
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Show More
1 year after Camp Fire: How faith brought a Kerman family new life
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
More TOP STORIES News