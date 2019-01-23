CCSPCA offers free pet food for federal employees impacted by shutdown

Pets are also being affected by the government shutdown and the local SPCA wants to help.The Central California SPCA is offering free dog and cat food to federal employees impacted by the shutdown.Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, people can stop by the CCSPCA gift store On Hughes Avenue between 10 a.m.and 1 p.m.They'll be able to pick up free food all they need to do is present their Federal Employee ID to receive the donation."This is the first day we are doing this locally, hoping people will reach out and spread the word anyone who has been affected by this federal shutdown to please come on down to the CCSPCA," spokesperson Walter Salvari said.You can donate wet and dry dog and cat food 7 days a week at Valley Animal Center on Hayston Avenue in Fresno.