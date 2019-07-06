Central California SPCA reducing fees to reclaim animals lost in Fresno area on 4th of July

It says more pets become lost as a result of the Fourth of July holiday than any other time of year.
And in order to reunite lost pets with their owners as quickly as possible, the CCSPCA is reducing reclaim fees from Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, 2019.
All impounded stray dogs must be reclaimed for one of the following fees:
Proof of pet ownership must be presented (photos, veterinary records, adoption papers, etc.), as well as a valid form of identification (driver's license, passport, military ID, etc.).
If a pet has lost its way from home, members of the public are highly encouraged to come in person to CCSPCA's Stray Animal Center at 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706, open daily from 8 AM to 5 PM.
All stray animals are posted on the CCSPCA's website and can also be viewed on FindingRover, a facial recognition app.